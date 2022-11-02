Hawks Spotlighting Voting with 'ATL Vote' Campaign

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Voting Campaign Culminates on November 7

The Atlanta Hawks weeks-long voting initiative ends with special programming during the Milwaukee Bucks game on November 7.
On Monday, November 7, the Atlanta Hawks will culminate their weeks-long ‘ATL Vote’ campaign with a special spotlight just prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The campaign, which generated millions of impressions, provided fans with regular updates and information regarding the process for voting in the 2022 Georgia elections.

Before tipoff, a special message about the importance of voting will be shared with the crowd. The game tips off at 8:15 p.m. and is part of the NBA’s league-wide initiative to not schedule any games on Election Day (Nov. 8) in an effort to encourage everyone in the NBA family to vote or volunteer.

Atlanta Hawks promotion for voting.

Atlanta Hawks encourage fans to vote in elections.

“We have always believed that it is important for everyone to have their voice heard,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin. “We are excited for Monday’s game against Milwaukee and want to remind all of our fans to vote in this important election.”

In September, with 30 days left to register to vote, the Hawks began their ‘ATL Vote’ campaign. On Monday, October 17, the Hawks, in conjunction with the start of early voting in the state of Georgia, lit up the sky and unveiled the largest billboard in Georgia with an illuminated voting message for its first 24 hours. 

This new wrap display, located above State Farm Arena’s Sapphire Parking Deck on the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive added 4.8 million LEDs of highly visible, bright digital signage to one of downtown Atlanta’s busiest corners.

Two years ago, during the 2020 election cycle, State Farm Arena was turned into Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct, with more than 50,000 votes cast at the downtown Atlanta venue. Learn more about the Hawks’ ATL Vote campaign by visiting Hawks.com/vote.

