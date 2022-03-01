Hawks at Celtics: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Game Day Information
The Celtics (36-27) host the Hawks (29-31).
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: TD Garden
How to Watch
National Broadcast: TNT
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network
Odds
Spread: BOS -6.5
Moneyline: ATL +205, BOS -250
Total O/U: 224.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
2022 State of the Atlanta Hawks
2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked