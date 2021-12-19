Hawks vs. Cavaliers Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Postponed
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Postponed

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.
    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.

    The hits just keep coming today. First, Trae Young tested positive for COVID-19. Later, we found out that five Cleveland Cavaliers players tested positive this morning (adding to their ongoing health issues). Now, the game between the Cavs and Hawks has officially been postponed.

    It's starting to feel a lot like March 11, 2020. I would say that hopefully no more games get postponed, but perhaps the league should take a quick break to quell the raging surge in COVID cases. It's getting difficult to track all of the players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocol.

    Stay safe, stay healthy, and if you need a break from the bad news, we have plenty of content for you here on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com. Thank you for your continued support.

