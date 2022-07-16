Hawks vs. Cavaliers Summer League Scouting Report

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Preview

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are 2-2 entering their final game.

Today is the last time Atlanta Hawks fans will see a version of their team play basketball until October. The Summer League squad wraps up their time in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a final game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since both teams are 2-2, they are out of contention for the highly-coveted Summer League Championship. But the Hawks organization is focused on the work that needs to be accomplished. After starting 0-2, the Hawks have rallied back with two consecutive wins despite injuries.

While it is never wise to make sweeping conclusions from Summer League, there are some takeaways for the Hawks. Guards Tyrese Martin and Tyson Etienne have provided bright spots for the team. In contrast, Sharife Cooper has struggled offensively due to a thumb injury.

Cooper is a restricted free agent and fighting for another contract.  The undersized point guard was noticeably more aggressive in the Hawks' fourth game on Thursday. Do not be surprised if Cooper comes out with the same energy this afternoon.

Game Details

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Time: 3:00 PM (Eastern)

Television: ESPN

Arena: Cox Arena (Las Vegas)

Spread: CLE (-2.5)

O/U: 167.5

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Injury Report

One of the Hawks Summer League's biggest storylines is AJ Griffin's absence. The first round pick has missed every game due to right foot soreness he began experiencing after arriving in Las Vegas. An MRI came back clean, but Griffin has been held out of action as a precautionary measure. In addition, Max Heidegger from UC Santa Barbara also missed action due to lower back soreness. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne battles for the ball in NBA Summer League.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Etienne saved the Hawks against the Spurs.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game.
