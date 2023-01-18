Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) and the Dallas Mavericks (24-21)

Preview

There is no escaping the blockbuster 2018 NBA Draft night trade for Trae Young and Luka Doncic. The two prodigy guards will forever be linked together. During tonight's nationally-televised game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, the trade will be revisited ad nauseam.

While media and fans alike continue to debate the historic move, there is no denying the striking similarities between each player's career path. All-Star games, All-NBA teams, and even one conference finals for both Young and Doncic.

The two draft classmates may have produced similar resumes so far. However, Atlanta and Dallas could not be more different this season. Under Doncic's steady hand, Dallas plays one of the slower tempos in the league, but it equates to a top-five offensive rating.

Meanwhile, Young and backcourt partner Dejounte Murray push Atlanta to one of the faster paces in the league. Atlanta's offense is still a work in progress (to put it lightly), but their defensive rating has climbed up to 12th in the league.

It is safe for fans to expect a close game tonight between these two teams and their marquee players. The outcome will be determined by which play style wins out. However, the 2018 NBA Draft night trade debate will continue unabated for many years to come.

Injury Report

Dallas' injury report lists Luka Doncic (ankle) as probable. Additionally, Maxi Kleber (hamstring), McKinley Wright IV (foot), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out of the game.

Atlanta does not have any injuries to report at this time.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2)

Over/Under Point Total: 233

Money Line: Hawks (+115) Mavericks (-138)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: American Airlines Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Dallas Mavericks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).