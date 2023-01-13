Preview

This year has been the tale of two seasons for the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Indiana, an upstart team who can shoot from outside, has surprised many by residing between the Play-In and Playoff picture. Meanwhile, Atlanta, an underperforming team that struggles on offense, is on the fringe of a Play-In position.

The bubble could begin to burst for Indiana as they embark on a tough stretch in their schedule, starting with tonight's home against Atlanta. To make matters worse, Indiana is riddled with injuries (full report below).

Due to the hole they dug for themselves, Atlanta cannot afford to lose many games they are favored to win (odds below). They are reliable on defense and great at limiting turnovers, which is usually a recipe for winning.

But with two All-Stars in the backcourt, Atlanta must find a way to generate offense consistently. After tonight's game, Atlanta travels to Toronto for the second night of a back-to-back which has been a scheduled loss in recent years. That makes tonight's game all the more important.

Injury Report

Indiana's injury report lists Tyrese Haliburton (elbow), Daniel Theis (knee), and Kendall Brown (lower leg) are out. Additionally, Aaron Nesmith (illness), Oshae Brissett (hamstring), and Myles Turner (back) are questionable.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (right calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 238.5

Money Line: Hawks (-138) Pacers (+115)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Indiana Pacers will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (gold).