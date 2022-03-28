Hawks at Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Pacers (25-50) host the Hawks (37-37).

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young dropped 47 points on the Pacers last time they played.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

Odds

Spread: ATL -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -300, IND +240

Total O/U: 234.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

