Hawks at Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pacers Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Trae Young dropped 47 points on the Pacers last time they played. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pacers Listen: 1070 AM WFNI

Odds

Spread: ATL -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -300, IND +240

Total O/U: 234.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Hawks, Trae Young Taking on Mental Health Awareness