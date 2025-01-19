Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
After a great win on Saturday night vs the Boston Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks will wrap up their short three-game road trip on Monday with a big game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Ahead of tomorrow's MLK Day matchup, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are both probable for the game tomorrow, while Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor strain) is out.
So far this season, the Hawks are 2-0 this season vs the Knicks, including a win in the Garden in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. The Hawks and Knicks have a lot of recent history, including the playoff series in 2021 and it is always a game to watch when the two teams are on the same court. It is a potential playoff preview as well, with the Knicks currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference and the Hawks 6th.
The Atlanta Hawks did something last night that they have not done since the 2009-2010 season.
That would be beating the Boston Celtics twice in Boston.
Despite the fact that Boston was on the second night of a back-to-back and Atlanta was getting healthy for the first time in a couple of weeks, they were huge underdogs in Boston. There were plenty of times tonight in the fourth quarter that it looked like the Celtics had the game locked up, but they made tons of mistakes down the stretch and Atlanta took full advantage. Huge performances from Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu lifted the Hawks to their third straight win and their second win of the year in Boston.
During this three-game winning streak, there has not been a better player on the Hawks than Onyeka Okongwu. He is playing arguably the best basketball of his career and had 19 points and 13 rebounds tonight vs the Celtics. Trae Young was brilliant as well, scoring 28 points and chipping in 12 assists. The big news heading into the game was that Jalen Johnson was back, but Young and Okongwu stole the show. The game that Dyson Daniels had should not be overlooked either. Daniels played great defense on Jayson Tatum and scored 23 points. The Hawks shot 47% from the field and 24% from three. Winning a game vs the Celtics when you shoot 24% from three is an astounding feat in itself. Atlanta's bench outscored Boston's 44-22.
It was an off night for the juggernaut that is the Celtics offense. They shot just 39% from the field and 29% from three. Tatum finished with 23 points but was 7-21 from the field. Brown similarly had 24 points, but was a horrific 9-27 from the field. In terms of efficiency, Payton Pritchard being 7-12 off the bench was the best mark for the Celtics.
Not only was it an off night for the Celtics offense, but they committed tons of mistakes as well. Boston was uncharacteristically sloppy down the stretch and made tons of mistakes to keep the Hawks in it. Atlanta took full advantage and now has won three games in a row.
Related Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sees Hawks Land One Of NBA's Best Shooters, Grizzlies Get Missing Piece
Onyeka Okongwu Has Been The Center of Attention For the Atlanta Hawks in 2025
NBA World and Social Media Was Buzzing Over Atlanta Hawks' Stunning Upset Against The Boston Celtics