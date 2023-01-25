Preview for the Atlanta Hawks' road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Preview

Every NBA fan knows about the unprecedented rebuild that's been underway for a few years for the Oklahoma City Thunder. General manager Sam Presti has built a war chest of future first-round draft picks. Much to Presti's delight, the young squad he has built is already ahead of schedule.

Oklahoma City (23-24) is on the fringe of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament picture and has proven capable of playing with any team in the league on a given night.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander, at 25 years old, is leading the team with over 30 points per game. But their size, speed, and defense are only a glimpse of what's to come.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have a less promising outlook. Atlanta (24-24) has underperformed and underdelivered this season. Their defense is inconsistent and outside shooting is nonexistent.

Trae Young is shooting a career-worst 31.4% from deep on the fewest attempts since his rookie season. To further complicate matters, Atlanta has had to play musical chairs with its starting lineup for most of the season due to injuries.

For two teams battling to stay in the postseason picture, tonight's game is guaranteed to be a hard-fought contest. Combine the postseason implications with Young's homecoming, and plenty is at stake tonight.

Injury Report

Oklahoma City's injury report lists Aleksej Pokuševski (left leg) and Chet Holmgren (foot) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists De’Andre Hunter (asthma symptoms) and Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) as questionable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 238

Money Line: Hawks (-118) Thunder (+100)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Paycom Center

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).