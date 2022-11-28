Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers split their two matchups earlier this season. Since Philadelphia defeated Atlanta on November 10, the 76ers have gone 5-2. Meanwhile, the Hawks have gone 3-4.

Philadelphia has found ways to win despite key players missing time with injuries. Conversely, Atlanta is making a habit of blowing double-digit leads to bad teams. The two squads could not be heading in any more opposite directions over the past few weeks.

The outcome of tonight's game will largely depend on the availability of each team's players (injury report below). Additionally, dictating the style of play will be important. Philadelphia prefers a methodical, half-court offense. At the same time, Atlanta must play with pace before their offense gets bogged down.

It's a small sample size, but the pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has not worked in Atlanta. Young is shooting career-low percentages, and Murray's numbers are regressing across the board.

After two straight disappointing losses, Atlanta needs a win to boost their confidence. Fans are getting impatient, and Hawks coach Nate McMillan's chair is starting to feel a little too warm.

Injury Report

We are still awaiting Philadelphia's official injury report. However, P.J. Tucker left last night's game with an ankle injury. Additionally, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Mattise Thybulle, and Jaden Springer were out.

We are still awaiting Philadelphia's official injury report. However, Clint Capela (dental pain) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) missed last night's game.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 221

Money Line: Hawks (-118) 76ers (+100)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Philadelphia 76ers will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (blue).