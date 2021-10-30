Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report

    The Hawks return to Philadelphia for the first time since eliminating the 76ers on their home floor.
    © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Background

    Following a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, 76ers Coach Doc Rivers sat down for his post-game press conference.“I don’t know the answer to that question right now” when asked if Ben Simmons can be a point guard on a championship-winning team. 

    Whether the comment was intended as motivation or was a Freudian slip, either way, it was the beginning of an acrimonious divorce that has not yet been finalized. That was in June, now we're approaching November, and Simmons has only made a few half-hearted attempts at being with the team since he requested a trade in August.

    Sure, Rivers' comments did not help the fractured team. But make no mistake, the Hawks broke the 76ers process. Specifically, an unconscious performance by Kevin Huerter. 'Red Velvet' took a killer mentality into the do-or-die game and walked out with 27 points and a victory. Meanwhile, Simmons, who infamously shied away from the post defense of Trae Young, scored 5 points and slinked off the court.

    Fast forward to today, and both the Hawks and 76ers are 3-2 after the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season. It's no surprise that Joel Embiid is leading the 76ers with 21.4 points per game. Not far behind is Tobias Harris (19.4), Seth Curry (15.4), and new starting point guard Tyrese Maxey (14.4).

    Putting points on the board has not been the 76ers problem this season. They have the second-best offensive rating (113.4), thanks to their 47.9% field goal rate and knocking down 40% of their three-point attempts. They have scored at least 110 points in every one of their games this season.

    Meanwhile, the Hawks who enjoyed a drama-free summer, are adapting to new rules changes that directly affect their team's leader. Following a loss to the Washington Wizards, Young voiced his frustration with the officiating. His words earned him a $15K fine from the league. Despite the rule changes, the Hawks are sixth in the league in net rating (5.8) and are capable of winning games with their defense as well as their offense.

    Young is averaging 24.2 points and 10 assists per game. John Collins (who Embiid might remember) is averaging 17.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. While some of the Hawks role players have been inconsistent, third-year players De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have been flourishing. The Hawks have flashed moments of brilliance in the first five games, but they are yet to put together many complete games. Once they do, watch out league.

    No image description

    Outlook

    Embiid (right knee soreness) is questionable for tonight's game, while Simmons (personal) remains out indefinitely. On the other hand, the Hawks are relatively healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is probable, and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.

    SI Sportsbook has the 76ers as 3-point favorites at home. I think this game is closer to a toss-up. Yes, the crowd in Wells Fargo Center will be rocking. The City of Brotherly Love cannot wait to shower the Hawks with boos after what happened last June. Hats off to the NBA for scheduling this matchup in a primetime slot on Saturday night.

    Final Thoughts

    It's difficult to keep up with all of the teams who consider the Hawks rivals these days; the 76ers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat just to name a few. As I wrote after the Wizards game, the Hawks are getting every opponent's A-game this season. They went from flying under the radar to having a target tattooed on their backs.

    To make things even more challenging, the official's implementation of the new rules has been inconsistent and ham-handed. Young and the Hawks free throw attempts are way down this season, and they will be forced to adapt to the new style of play. Although it's just one game in October, tonight's matchup feels like more than that. As our fearless leader says, "Another Day, Another Opportunity." 

    Kevin Huerter's Slow Start Statistical Outlier

    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young

    Trae Young Gives Kid Game-Worn Shoes

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) after a guard Ben Simmons (not pictured) dunk during the first quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
