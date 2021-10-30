Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    The 76ers (3-2) host the Hawks (3-2) for the first time since Game 7 of the second round.
    © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. If this matchup between eastern conference rivals doesn't elevate your heart rate, nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    National Broadcast: NBA TV

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic

    Odds

    Spread: 76ers -3.5

    Moneyline: ATL +138, PHI -163

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

