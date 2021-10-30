Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. If this matchup between eastern conference rivals doesn't elevate your heart rate, nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
National Broadcast: NBA TV
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic
Odds
Spread: 76ers -3.5
Moneyline: ATL +138, PHI -163
Total O/U: 216.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Kevin Huerter's Slow Start Statistical Outlier
Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young