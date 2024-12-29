Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Starting Lineups
The Hawks and the Raptors are getting ready to tip off in Toronto and both teams just revealed their starting lineups:
Hawks
G- Trae Young
G - Vit Krejci
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Raptors
G- Scottie Barnes
G- Grady Dick
F- R.J. Barrett
F- Ochai Agbaji
C- Jakob Poeltl
After getting a big win over the Miami Heat on Saturday and moving into 6th place in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks begin a long road trip tonight with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams are on streaks of different kinds heading into today's game. Atlanta has won three in a row while the Raptors have lost their last nine games and have slipped to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 13th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 19th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 29th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Raptors are 13th in PPG, 16th in field goal percentage, 28th in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%, 13th in free throw attempts, 9th in rebounding, and 20th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Raptors are 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 4th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 21st in free throw rate.
Defensively, Toronto ranks 26th in PPG allowed, 16th in FG% allowed, 19th in 3PA allowed, and 9th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 13th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Related Links
How Does the Los Angeles Lakers Big Trade Affect the Atlanta Hawks?
Hawks vs Raptors: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Today's Game
Atlanta Hawks Provide Significant Injury Update For Larry Nance Jr