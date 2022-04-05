Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Raptors (45-33) host the Hawks (41-37).

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors (45-33) host the Hawks (41-37).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are getting hot at the right time of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have struggled to contain the Raptors shooters this season.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Odds

Spread: TOR -4.5

Moneyline: ATL +145, TOR -175

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Every Celebrity Who Attended Hawks/Nets

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie 

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a rebound against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks vs. Raptors: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson37 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Preview

By Pat Benson18 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures towards Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) after scoring a basket during the first half at Paycom Center.
News

NBA Names Trae Young Player of the Week

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Progressing in Injury Recovery

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Respect Trae Young Now or Suffer the Consequences

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the arena and scoreboard on Quavo night prior to the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Every Celebrity Who Attended Quavo's Birthday at Hawks Game

By Pat BensonApr 3, 2022
Trae Young wears Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation hoodie designed by Vanessa Bryant.
Culture

Trae Young Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Hoodie

By Pat BensonApr 3, 2022
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Wears Unreleased Adidas Shoe against Nets

By Pat BensonApr 3, 2022