Hawks vs. Jazz Cheat Sheet

    • November 4, 2021
    The Hawks (4-4) host the Jazz (6-1) on Thursday night.
    Background

    Last season, the Utah Jazz entered the playoffs with the best record in the league (52-20), only to be upset in the playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers sans Kawhi Leonard. The embarrassing defeat left the organization with work to do over the short offseason. So, the Jazz gave Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson a formidable second unit to play alongside with the additions of Hassan Whiteside, Eric Paschall, and Rudy Gay.

    To the surprise of no one, the Jazz are off to another hot start this season. They are 6-1, with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Although it's a small sample size, the Jazz are second in the league in net rating (12.1) thanks to their top-five offensive rating (111.8) and defensive rating (99.7). If they keep this trend up, they're the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

    The Jazz are not afraid of letting it fly. They average 42.4 three-point attempts (second-most in the league), with a scorching 56.9 TS% (true shooting percentage). Thanks to Whiteside and perennial Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, they rank second in the league in rebounds (51.4) per game.

    Meanwhile, the Hawks have lacked consistency and are operating on little rest. Last night they lost to the Nets in Brooklyn. It's a tough back-to-back for the Hawks, but do yourself a favor, and don't look at the next six games on the schedule. The next ten days would be daunting for any squad, let alone a starting-five with an average of 25-years-old.

    Outlook

    The Jazz needed the day off yesterday as they have a slew of minor injuries. Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery) is out. Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) and Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Hassan Whiteside (left ankle sprain) and Jared Butler (non-COVID related illness) are probable.

    While we are still waiting on an official injury report from the Hawks, it's safe to assume some players will be out on the second night of a back-to-back. Leading up to last night's game, Bogdan Bogdanovic (low back soreness), Trae Young (right knee soreness), and John Collins (left foot strain) were all listed on the injury report. Of course, Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) remains out.

    SI Sportsbook has the Jazz as 1-point favorites. Hopefully, Las Vegas is right (as they often are) because this is shaping up to be a tough game for the Hawks. Nights like these are when the team needs their cache of role players to step up and produce.

    Final Thoughts

    Tonight will not be easy for the Hawks. Just hours after facing Kevin Durant and James Harden, they are tasked with stopping one of the hottest teams in the league. To make matters more challenging, the next ten days include games against championship contenders in both conferences. Like Hawks announcer Dominique Wilkins advised last night, it would be wise for the team to take it one game at a time and not look ahead at the schedule.

    Even if the players' legs are gone tonight, the energy in State Farm Arena should help carry them. Several World Series-winning Atlanta Braves players will be in the building. Not to mention, we finally get to see the new alternate uniforms and court. Stay tuned to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

