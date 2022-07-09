Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Summer League Game Preview

Preview

Atlanta Hawks basketball is officially back. Today marks the beginning of the Hawks Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nevada. While it's never wise to overreact to exhibition games, it is important for the team to make the most out of every opportunity.

Earlier this week, we projected the rotations that Coach Nick Van Exel might employ. The roster is full of guards, and it's safe to assume the Hawks will be a lot of small-ball while in Las Vegas.

Game Details

Opponent: Utah Jazz

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Cox (Las Vegas)

Injury Report

Of course, Jalen Johnson was never on the Hawks Summer League roster. After finishing his rookie season, the power forward had a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis.

Additionally, Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) and AJ Griffin (foot soreness) missed yesterday's scrimmage against the Clippers. Both are considered day-to-day.

Final Thoughts

There is a real chance that more than one of the players on the Hawks Summer League roster is dressing out for the Hawks on Opening Night in October. AJ Griffin will automatically be on the Hawks roster next season since he was a first-round draft pick.

But Sharife Cooper is a restricted free agent, which gives Atlanta's front office the right to match any offer sheet from an opposing team. Summer League is definitely light-hearted compared to the regular season, but there is real business being conducted in Sin City this week.

Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays during the 2021 NBA Summer League. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Four Questions Hawks Must Answer During Summer League

Hawks Summer League Roster/Schedule