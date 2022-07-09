Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Summer League Game Preview

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Summer League Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Summer League Preview

The Hawks start their summer league campaign this evening.

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks start their summer league campaign this evening.

Preview

Atlanta Hawks basketball is officially back. Today marks the beginning of the Hawks Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nevada. While it's never wise to overreact to exhibition games, it is important for the team to make the most out of every opportunity.

Earlier this week, we projected the rotations that Coach Nick Van Exel might employ. The roster is full of guards, and it's safe to assume the Hawks will be a lot of small-ball while in Las Vegas.

Game Details

Opponent: Utah Jazz

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Cox (Las Vegas)

Injury Report

Of course, Jalen Johnson was never on the Hawks Summer League roster. After finishing his rookie season, the power forward had a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis.

Additionally,  Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) and AJ Griffin (foot soreness) missed yesterday's scrimmage against the Clippers. Both are considered day-to-day. 

Final Thoughts

There is a real chance that more than one of the players on the Hawks Summer League roster is dressing out for the Hawks on Opening Night in October. AJ Griffin will automatically be on the Hawks roster next season since he was a first-round draft pick. 

But Sharife Cooper is a restricted free agent, which gives Atlanta's front office the right to match any offer sheet from an opposing team. Summer League is definitely light-hearted compared to the regular season, but there is real business being conducted in Sin City this week.

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after scoring the game winning basket against the Indiana Pacers to give the Hawks a 84-83 victory during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Recommended For You

Four Questions Hawks Must Answer During Summer League

Hawks Summer League Roster/Schedule

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Summer League Game Preview

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Atlanta Hawks sign center Frank Kaminsky.
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Frank Kaminsky to One-Year Deal

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Proves to Fans He Can Dunk

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Sharife Cooper plans to play for the Atlanta Hawks summer league team in Las Vegas, Nevada.
News

Four Questions Atlanta Hawks Must Answer in Summer League

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Talked to Trae Young About Improving His Defense

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks traded Kevin Huerter for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a draft pick.
News

Five Takeaways from Justin Holiday's Introductory Press Conference

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks & Kevin Huerter Say Goodbye on Twitter

By Pat BensonJul 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nate McMillan's Odds of Winning NBA Coach of the Year

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022