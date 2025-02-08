Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Updated Injury Report For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tonight to face the Washington Wizards, hoping to make it three wins in four games. Because they played last night, both teams had yet to release their injury report, but they have now been released.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Terance Mann (trade pending) is questionable.
From the looks of it, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Clint Capela are good to go for tonight.
Alex Sarr, Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Alex Len, Saddiq Bey, and Anthony Gill are listed as out for the Wizards against the Hawks tonight.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 28th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 24th in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Washington comes into this game 27th in PPG, 28th in field goal percentage, 10th in 3PA, 29th in 3P%, 24th in FTA, 18th in rebounding, and 27th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Washington is 30th in points per 100 possessions, 28th in effective field goal percentage, 25th in turnover percentage, 23rd in offensive rebounding percentage, and 28th in free throw rate.
It is not much better defensively for the Wizards. Washington ranks 30th in PPG allowed, 26th in FG% allowed, 28th in 3PA allowed, and 21st in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Washington ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
