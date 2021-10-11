    • October 11, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Waive Jahlil Okafor

    Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The third pick of the 2015 NBA Draft is once again without a team.
    Today the Atlanta Hawks announced they waived center Jahlil Okafor. Some takes age like milk. Just yesterday, I wrote that the big man was likely the winner of the final roster spot on the Hawks given the team's lack of depth in the post. Insert Nick Young prematurely celebrating a missed three-pointer gif.

    It appears that General Manager Travis Schlenk has a different plan for the final roster spot. In his preseason press conference, he mentioned that he planned on making more roster moves throughout training camp. Since that time, the Hawks have waived AJ Lawson and Jahlil Okafor while signing DaQuan Jeffries. 

    Currently, the team is dealing with a shortage of post players. Clint Capela could miss the rest of preseason (left Achilles injury management), Onyeka Okongwu is out until December or January (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation), and Gorgui Dieng is dealing with a right-hand sprain. However, they do have Johnny Hamilton who has played limited minutes in the preseason.

    The team has one more preseason game on Thursday night against the Miami Heat in State Farm Arena. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to provide you with breaking news and (hopefully) better takes.

    Atlanta Hawks center Jahlil Okafor (14) shown at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
