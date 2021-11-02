Hawks, Wizards Make NBA History at Foul Line

Skip to main content
    Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards Break Free Throw Record
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards Break Free Throw Record

    The Hawks and Wizards hot shooting made history last night.
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    If you missed my recap of last night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, you might not have heard about the shooting clinic put on by both teams. It wasn't just great. It was historic.

    The Hawks shot 29-29 from the foul line, while the Wizards made all 16 of their attempts from the charity stripe. You read that correctly, no missed free throw for either team. The two teams combined for 45-45 which is an NBA record for most free throw attempts made without a miss. 

    Before last night, the record was 41 combined free throw attempts without a miss. The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons accomplished that feat on January 12, 2012. There is no doubt it will be a long time before this record gets broken again.

    Free throws have been an issue for Trae Young and the Hawks this season. Before last night's game, both Young and his team's free throw attempts have dramatically plummeted after the NBA changed the rules during the offseason. After the Hawks loss to the Wizards back on October 28, Young voiced his frustrations with the calls and earned a $15K fine from the league.

    No image description

    Tomorrow night, the Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets in a nationally-televised game. The only other player who has been hurt more than Young by the new rules is Nets guard James Harden. I've written before about how the official's implementation of the new rules has been ham-handed and unfair to guards. It will be interesting to see how the game tomorrow night is officiated. One thing safe to say is that we will not witness another historic free throw shooting night like last night again.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
