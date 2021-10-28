Hawks vs. Wizards: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Publish date:

    The Wizards (3-1) host the Hawks (3-1) in an important Southeast Division game.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. Both teams played in a hard-fought game last night, and are not operating on much rest (especially the Hawks). This Southeast Division showdown is sure to be fun. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

    Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST

    Location: Capital One Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    No image description

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -3

    Moneyline: ATL -150, WAS +125

    Total O/U: 222.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is guarded by Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
