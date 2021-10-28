Hawks vs. Wizards: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. Both teams played in a hard-fought game last night, and are not operating on much rest (especially the Hawks). This Southeast Division showdown is sure to be fun. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: Hawks -3

Moneyline: ATL -150, WAS +125

Total O/U: 222.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

