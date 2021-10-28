Hawks vs. Wizards: Everything You Must Know

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. Both teams played in a hard-fought game last night, and are not operating on much rest (especially the Hawks). This Southeast Division showdown is sure to be fun. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM
Odds
Spread: Hawks -3
Moneyline: ATL -150, WAS +125
Total O/U: 222.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!