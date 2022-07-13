Hawks Defeat Heat 95-88 in Summer League

It has been almost three months since the Miami Heat bounced the Atlanta Hawks out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While a Summer League victory does not eliminate the pain of a playoff loss, it does help a little bit.

The Hawks entered Tuesday night's game 0-2. They had been awful on offense and were not much better on defense. Luckily, the Hawks looked better on the second night of a back-to-back and were able to steal a 95-88 win over the Heat.

Tyrese Martin led the way with 21 points. The team shot 53.6% from the field and 44.4% from deep which was considerably better than the previous two contests.

However, there were still issues. Rookie A.J. Griffin missed his third Summer League game due to right foot discomfort. Sharife Cooper is still struggling. The team's floor general only scored 4 points but dished out 9 assists.

The Hawks have Wednesday off and play San Antonio Spurs on Thursday afternoon. After that, the Hawks will enter the Summer League Playoffs. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Tyrese Martin - 21 PTS, 6 REB

Chaundee Brown Jr. - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Chris Clemons - 15 PTS, 6 REB

Heat Leaders

Javonte Smart - 19 PTS, 3 AST

Kyle Allman Jr. - 14 PTS, 2 REB

Bryson Williams - 11 PTS, 4 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks Projected 2022-23 Rotation

Nate McMillan Visited Trae Young After Season