Atlanta Hawks Scouting Six New Draft Prospects Today

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Six New Draft Prospects
Now that the season is over, the Atlanta Hawks front office starts the difficult process of judging talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. The organization has already worked out six prospects on their first day of in-person workouts. Below are the six new prospects they are evaluating today.
Keve Aluma
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 235
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Originally declared for 2021 NBA Draft. Returned for senior season, where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. 2× Second-team All-ACC (2021, 2022).
Garrison Brooks
College: Mississippi State
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 230
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Transferred from North Carolina to Mississippi State. Averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Second-team All-ACC (2020), ACC Most Improved Player (2020).
Jamal Cain
College: Oakland
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 191
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Transferred from Marquette to Oakland. Averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Keon Ellis
College: Alabama
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 175
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida Southwestern to Alabama. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two steals per game. SEC All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2020), Suncoast Player of the Year (2020), First-team All-Suncoast (2020), Second-team All-Suncoast (2019).
Allen Flanigan
College: Auburn
Position: Shooting Guard
Height - 6-6
Weight - 215
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Missed significant time after an operation on Achilles tendon. Averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Jaden Shackelford
College: Alabama
Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 200
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Averaged 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Second-team All SEC (2022), Second-team All-SEC – Coaches (2021), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).
