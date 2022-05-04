Atlanta Hawks Scouting Six New Draft Prospects Today

Now that the season is over, the Atlanta Hawks front office starts the difficult process of judging talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. The organization has already worked out six prospects on their first day of in-person workouts. Below are the six new prospects they are evaluating today.

Keve Aluma Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports College: Virginia Tech Position: Power Forward Height: 6'9" Weight: 235 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Originally declared for 2021 NBA Draft. Returned for senior season, where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. 2× Second-team All-ACC (2021, 2022). Garrison Brooks Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports College: Mississippi State Position: Power Forward Height: 6'9" Weight: 230 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Transferred from North Carolina to Mississippi State. Averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Second-team All-ACC (2020), ACC Most Improved Player (2020). Jamal Cain Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports College: Oakland Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 191 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Transferred from Marquette to Oakland. Averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Keon Ellis Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports College: Alabama Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 175 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida Southwestern to Alabama. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two steals per game. SEC All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2020), Suncoast Player of the Year (2020), First-team All-Suncoast (2020), Second-team All-Suncoast (2019). Allen Flanigan Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports College: Auburn Position: Shooting Guard Height - 6-6 Weight - 215 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Missed significant time after an operation on Achilles tendon. Averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Jaden Shackelford Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports College: Alabama Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard Height: 6'3" Weight: 200 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Averaged 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Second-team All SEC (2022), Second-team All-SEC – Coaches (2021), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).

