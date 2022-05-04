Atlanta Hawks Scouting Six New Draft Prospects Today

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Working Out Six New Draft Prospects

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Six New Draft Prospects

Three of the six prospects are from the state of Alabama.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Three of the six prospects are from the state of Alabama.

Now that the season is over, the Atlanta Hawks front office starts the difficult process of judging talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. The organization has already worked out six prospects on their first day of in-person workouts. Below are the six new prospects they are evaluating today.

Keve Aluma

Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) is defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Malek (45) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum.

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 235

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Originally declared for 2021 NBA Draft. Returned for senior season, where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. 2× Second-team All-ACC (2021, 2022).

Garrison Brooks

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) drives to the basket aagainst Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

College: Mississippi State

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 230

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Transferred from North Carolina to Mississippi State. Averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Second-team All-ACC (2020), ACC Most Improved Player (2020).

Jamal Cain

Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Jamal Cain (1) dribbles the ball during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

College: Oakland

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 191

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Transferred from Marquette to Oakland. Averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Keon Ellis

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

College: Alabama

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 175

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida Southwestern to Alabama. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two steals per game. SEC All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2020), Suncoast Player of the Year (2020), First-team All-Suncoast (2020), Second-team All-Suncoast (2019).

Allen Flanigan

Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) signals during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

College: Auburn

Position: Shooting Guard

Height - 6-6

Weight - 215

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Missed significant time after an operation on Achilles tendon. Averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jaden Shackelford

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) controls the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.

College: Alabama

Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Averaged 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Second-team All SEC (2022), Second-team All-SEC – Coaches (2021), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).

Recommended For You

Hawks Offseason Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap

Hawks Rookies Play Historically Low Minutes

Magic Johnson Wants Hawks to Make Trades

Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan on the sidelines during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Scouting Six New Draft Prospects Today

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks for an open man during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
News

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Trae Young

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes Dropped Today

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Magic Johnson Wants Atlanta Hawks to Make Trades

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Nominated for 2021-22 NBA Cares Award

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk watches a game against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks General Manager Regrets Not Upgrading Roster

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas
News

Information for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps Presented by Adidas

By Pat BensonMay 3, 2022
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Evaluations: Coach Nate McMillan

By Pat BensonMay 3, 2022