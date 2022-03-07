Bogdan Bogdanovic Named Kia 6th Man of the Month

Skip to main content
Bogdan Bogdanovic Earns Kia 6th Man of the Month

'Bogi' went off in February.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It isn't always about how teams start games, rather how they end them. Atlanta Hawks shooting guard knows that. It's one of the many reasons why he has excelled in his role coming off the bench.

After missing five games in January due to a knee injury, Bogdonavic was moved to the 6th man role. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan wanted to work the veteran shooting guard back into action slowly. However, there was nothing slow about it. 'Bogi' caught fire and never cooled off in February. The NBA noticed and recognized him as the Kia 6th Man of the Month.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it is somewhat similar to last season. During the 2020-21 season, Bogdanovic missed months with a much more serious knee injury (avulsion fracture) before returning and lighting the league up.

So far this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. That's slightly down from last season. However, if he keeps this hot streak going, then all bets are off. Even better, he's doing this right when the Hawks need him most.

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) grabs a loose ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's hustle has paid off this month.

Tonight, the Hawks continue their playoff push as they take on the Pistons in Detroit. As always, we will live-tweet the game and be back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena
