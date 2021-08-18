August 18, 2021
Bogdan Bogdanovic turns 29 today. Hawks should have high expectations for his future

Bogdan Bogdanovic fueled the Hawks electrifying playoff run. After the first year of his contract, the Hawks should have high hopes for him next season.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bogdan Bogdanovic fueled the Hawks electrifying playoff run. After the first year of his contract, the Hawks should have high hopes for him next season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic joined the Hawks under the most unusual of circumstances. After three seasons in Sacramento, the flamethrower became entangled in a botched sign-and-trade between the Kings and Bucks in November of 2020. Luckily for the Hawks, they signed the former EuroLeague star to a four-year, $72 million contract.

Despite getting off to a slow start due to injuries, Bogdanovic (lovingly known as Bogi) provided a major lift to the team in the second half of the season. Over the course of 44 games, Bogi averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game - all on ultra-efficient career highs. The sharpshooter caught fire in April, knocking down 66 of 136 three-point attempts on 48.5 percent (a Hawks franchise record).

While fighting through knee soreness, some of Bogi's finest moments came during the Hawks unexpected playoff run. Most notably, he poured in 20 points in a Game 4 victory against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Even though the short-handed Hawks lost in six games, they stood toe-to-toe with the eventual NBA Champions.

Thanks to the Hawks playing into July, the entire roster will have a shortened offseason. Obviously, staying healthy is vital to the team's success. But luckily, the workload will be more evenly disbursed with the return of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish - not to mention the addition of some exciting young players through the draft and free agency.

Judging by the progress over his four seasons in the league, there is no reason not to believe Bogdan Bogdanovic makes another leap in the 2021-2022 season. The 29-year-old wing is a dynamic player who shares the backcourt with teammates that perfectly compliment his playstyle. The birthday boy is already living up to his contract and will likely exceed the lofty expectations placed on him in the upcoming season. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks
