Preview

The Celtics and Hawks have only faced off one time this season. Way back on November 17, 2021, the Hawks took the game 110-99 at home. Tonight is the second of four crucial matchups between the two teams.

Of course, each game counts the same in the regular season. But these are two teams fighting for playoff seeding and reevaluating their rosters ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.

Despite having all the necessary pieces, the Celtics offense remains perpetually constipated. They play at a painfully slow pace (97.04) and are in the bottom half of the league in every offensive statistical category. While they remain clogged up on offense, their top-five defense and rebounding are winning them games.

On the flip side, the Hawks have had the second-best offense for almost the entire season. Thanks in large part to their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. 'Ice Trae' is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. Even better, their bench and overall team health have improved dramatically over the past two weeks.

The icing on the cake for the Hawks is their defense is finally arriving. Since their five-game win streak began, they have had a top-ten defensive rating. If they keep that up, they will be taken seriously as contenders.

Injury Report

The Celtics list Bol Bol (right foot surgery) and P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) as out. Before the Kings game on Wednesday night, the Hawks injury report was clean for the first time since January 3, 2020. Thank goodness, that trend will continue again tonight.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 218.5 points. I'm sticking with the hot hand and got the Hawks covering the spread at home. As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game, and back here for a post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

