Skip to main content
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (22-25) host the Celtics (25-24).

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (22-25) host the Celtics (25-24).

Preview

The Celtics and Hawks have only faced off one time this season. Way back on November 17, 2021, the Hawks took the game 110-99 at home. Tonight is the second of four crucial matchups between the two teams.

Of course, each game counts the same in the regular season. But these are two teams fighting for playoff seeding and reevaluating their rosters ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.

Despite having all the necessary pieces, the Celtics offense remains perpetually constipated. They play at a painfully slow pace (97.04) and are in the bottom half of the league in every offensive statistical category. While they remain clogged up on offense, their top-five defense and rebounding are winning them games. 

On the flip side, the Hawks have had the second-best offense for almost the entire season. Thanks in large part to their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. 'Ice Trae' is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. Even better, their bench and overall team health have improved dramatically over the past two weeks.

The icing on the cake for the Hawks is their defense is finally arriving. Since their five-game win streak began, they have had a top-ten defensive rating. If they keep that up, they will be taken seriously as contenders.

Injury Report

The Celtics list Bol Bol (right foot surgery) and P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) as out. Before the Kings game on Wednesday night, the Hawks injury report was clean for the first time since January 3, 2020. Thank goodness, that trend will continue again tonight.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 218.5 points. I'm sticking with the hot hand and got the Hawks covering the spread at home. As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game, and back here for a post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Asking Price for John Collins Revealed

Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches

Trae Young Jersey Sales Near Top of NBA

Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Celtics at Hawks Preview: Hawks Quest for 6th Straight Win

51 seconds ago
Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
News

Official: Trae Young 2022 NBA All-Star Starter

13 hours ago
Oct 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
News

Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs Could Land John Collins

18 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball behind Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Best Plays from Hawks vs. Kings

23 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives towards the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the game at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Defeat Kings 121-104 for Fifth Straight Win

Jan 26, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Atlanta Hawks Game After Kobe Bryant's Passing

Jan 26, 2022
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) scores a basket against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Kings at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Jan 26, 2022
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward-center Onyeka Okongwu (17) gestures after scoring a basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Kings at Hawks Preview: Monarchy in Ruins

Jan 26, 2022