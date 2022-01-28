Celtics at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (22-25) host the Celtics (25-24).

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, January 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Celtics Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: ATL -133, BOS +110

Total O/U: 218.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

