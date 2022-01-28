Celtics at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
The Hawks (22-25) host the Celtics (25-24).
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, January 28, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Celtics Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Hawks -1.5
Moneyline: ATL -133, BOS +110
Total O/U: 218.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
