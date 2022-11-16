Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Skip to main content

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) and the Boston Celtics (11-3).
Preview

Tonight one of the toughest stretches of the Atlanta Hawks schedule continues as they host the Boston Celtics. Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to their high-powered offense.

The dual threat of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and propelled Boston to the top of most offensive metrics. Bostons leads the NBA in points per game, offensive rating, and true shooting percentage.

On the flip side, Atlanta has struggled offensively. Their All-Star backcourt consisting of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, has been mired in a shooting slump. Especially Young, who is shooting the lowest percentages of his career to start the season.

The silver lining for Hawks fans has been the renaissance of Clint Capela. After regressing last year, Capela has looked more like his 2020-21 former self. However, consistency has lacked everywhere else on Atlanta's roster.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan always preaches the basics, and it rubs off on his team. Atlanta does a great job rebounding and limiting turnovers. But at the end of the day, it's a make-or-miss league, and Atlanta needs to their subpar shooting.

Injury Report

The Celtics injury report lists Marcus Smart (right ankle) as probable, and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring) is questionable. Additionally, Robert Williams (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) are both out.

The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee injury recovery) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+3.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 235.5

Money Line: Hawks (+125) Bucks (-150)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Boston Celtics will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (green).

