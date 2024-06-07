Boston May Rule The Top Of The East Again Next Year, But The Hawks Need To Take Advantage Of The Gap Behind Them
The Dallas Mavericks could still make the NBA Finals a long series, but last night showed just how dominant the Celtics can be when they are clicking. While Boston had one of the most dominant regular seasons in NBA history, there was still skepticism due to their easy path to the NBA Finals. They faced a Miami Heat team without Terry Rozier or Jimmy Butler, then in the second round, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LaVert missed multiple games, and then in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton missed multiple games and the Pacers were swept. Everyone knew there was a big gap in the Eastern Conference and the Celtics showed it during their run to the Finals.
Boston is three wins away from their first NBA title since 2008 and whether they win or lose, they are going to be heavy favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference again next year. This roster is going to return in tact and provided they stay healthy, it will be hard to pick anyone but Boston to win the Eastern Conference next year.
Behind them though? There is a big gap and any number of teams could perhaps take advantage of it. That includes the Atlanta Hawks, as crazy as it may sound.
It was not long ago that the Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals, but every move they have made since then has made the team worse. They have a chance to reshape this roster and get it right this offseason, but that is going to require the right moves being made by the front office to put this team in the best position possible.
Every team in the Eastern Conference besides the Celtics has questions over whether they are legit contenders, leaving the door open for a team like Atlanta to surprise. The Pacers had a good run to the conference finals this season, but it would be remiss not to mention that they beat the Bucks without Giannis for the whole series and Damian Lillard missed a pair of games. When they beat the Knicks in seven games, New York was without Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson. OG Anunoby missed time in the series as well. No run to the Conference Finals should be looked down upon, but the Pacers had everything break their way. They might not be so fortunate next year.
The Knicks seem like the team that could return the most to compete with Boston, but what if Anunoby looks elsewhere in free agency? If Isaiah Hartenstein leaves in free agency, will the Knicks have a replacement? New York could certainly be the biggest threat to Boston, but there are some questions.
Milwaukee has the best player in the East, but their team is aging and does not have a lot of avenues to improve. Milwaukee also was never an elite team this season. Should they be trusted to be the No. 2 team?
Cleveland could look like a much different team when October comes around and it is tough to say where they will land due to the uncertainity around the roster. They could be right up there in the standings if Donovan Mitchell re-signs and they make the right roster moves. Cleveland is in a similar spot as Atlanta is this offseason, but with better recent history.
Philadelphia has potential, but their roster is going to look brand new around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They also don't deserve the benefit of the doubt, as they have disappointed time and again. Could they land Paul George to pair with Embiid and Maxey? What if they strike out on all of their top targets?
Miami seems to be in a tough spot going into next season. That does not mean that Pat Riley can't find a way out of it, but their roster is getting older and they were not very good this past season.
Unless some big move happens, it is tough to see Brooklyn, Toronto, Charlotte, Detroit, and Washington being near the playoff conversation in 2024-2025. Brooklyn is the most likely to make a move out of the group and could be a threat if things break the right way for them.
Which brings us back to Atlanta. The Hawks have big questions of their own heading into next year. What happens with the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray? Who will the Hawks take with the No. 1 pick? Will other veteran players like Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter or Bogdan Bogdanovic be on the move as well?
While there are tons of questions, this team could be much better, but it depends on the decisions the front office makes. I think the Hawks highest ceiling would be with Young leading the way, but they have done a poor job of constructing a roster around him. That could change this offseason.
Atlanta has a chance to get pieces back in trades involving Murray and Capela, the two players that seem the most likely to be dealt this offseason, plus they have the top pick in the draft after having luck with the way the lottery went. That is a chance to surround Young with better pieces around him, much like the Dallas Mavericks did last offseason and at the trade deadline this year. Those moves resulted in a trip to the NBA Finals. I don't think there are enough moves Atlanta can make to get to that level, but to get to the upper half of the Eastern Conference is not out of the question.
Without knowing the specific moves they make and what other teams around the East do, it is tough to make a firm prediction over where Atlanta could be next year. It is not crazy to say that there is a big gap behind the Boston Celtics in the East and every team behind them has some questions to answer this season in terms of roster construction. With the right moves, Atlanta could make a surprising return to the top half of the Eastern Conference next season.
It is on the Hawks decision makers to get them in that position this offseason.