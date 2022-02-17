Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Magic

Last night was a much-needed victory for the Atlanta Hawks. They take a two-game winning streak into the NBA All-Star break and can have a reason for optimism. As always, let's review five plays that made a difference in the blowout victory.

Franz Wagner

First off, this is such a nice outlet pass from Cole Anthony. Secondly, watch Danilo Gallinari getting back on defense. We're less than two minutes into the game, and 'Gallo' (and everyone except for Trae Young) is getting dusted.

Transition defense has been a problem for the Hawks all season. They give up 12.8 fastbreak points per game, which is 20th in the NBA. This is an area where they need to improve when they return from the All-Star break.

Clint Capela

Here is an excellent example of Clint Capela cleaning up on defense. Literally, no one attempts to stop the Magic point of attack, so it's up to 'The Swiss Bank' to make a stop which he did with authority. We all want more out of Capela on offense, but what he provides with defense and rebounding is very underappreciated.

Trae Young

Of players who average more than 30 minutes per game, Trae Young has the fourth-highest usage rate. He's a ball-dominant point guard and an exceptional one at that. Below he catches Gary Harris sleeping on defense, makes a nice cut, and Bogdan Bogdanovic finds Young for an easy backdoor bucket. Once Young becomes more of a threat without the ball, his offense will truly be unlocked.

Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter made Cole Anthony touch the earth (that's hilarious) before utilizing Clint Capela's screen. There is plenty of room to operate since the Magic can't switch in this scenario. Wendell Carter Jr. has to stay in the paint for Capela's inevitable roll to the rim. That leaves Danilo Gallinari, an 39.5% three-point shooter, wide open on the perimeter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

At first glance, there may not be much to surmise from this play. Except, there is a lot to learn. If you're trying to guard Trae Young, you're going to have a bad time. They should show this clip in schools like D.A.R.E. or defensive driving courses.

After Young ended the young career of Franz Wagner, Gary Harris had to slide down to the paint to cover Clint Capela. That left Bogdan Bogdanovic, a 37.5% three-point shooter, wide open on the wing.

The Hawks are off for the next week. Their next game is in Chicago against the Bulls on Thursday, February 24. Don't worry; we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

