BREAKING: The Atlanta Hawks Win The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, Will Pick No. 1 Overall In June
One of the bigger upsets in NBA Draft Lottery history occured today when the Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will be picking 1st in this year's NBA Draft on June 26th and 27th. It is the first time that the Hawks have ever won the lottery.
Atlanta came into today's lottery with a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, making them the team with the lowest draft odds to win the lottery since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the lottery in 2014.
While this draft is not considered to be a strong one at the top, getting the No. 1 pick should be considered a big win for Atlanta. The No. 1 pick is a more valuable draft asset and for a team that is lacking a lot of assets in the near future, this is a huge win.
Now the question will be what the Hawks will do with the No. 1 pick. Today was the first day in what is going to be a really busy offseason for Atlanta. The big question surrounding them this offseason is what they will do with the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Ever since their season ended in the play-in tournament in Chicago, rumors have swirled about what Atlanta might do with either player. Will they trade one and build around the other? That is what seems most likely, but this is just the start of the offseason.
I think that most people's answer would be to try and trade this pick, considering the perceived weakness of this draft. The question would be what kind of player you could get in return.
There are a number of possibilities in terms of players that could be available for trade. From Brandon Ingram, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Durant, to others, there could be a number of players available this summer. Having the No. 1 pick increases the odds for sure, but it would not be as much of a guarantee as years past.
Still, today is a huge win for Atlanta and they will now be one of the most talked about teams going forward this offseason.