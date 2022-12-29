Brooklyn Nets Beat Atlanta Hawks 108-107
Summary
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot.
Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot 54.5% from deep and turned the ball over once, resulting in a 63-56 halftime lead.
Despite a dismal third quarter, Atlanta hung around late into the game. However, every comeback attempt was extinguished by a painfully well-timed basket from Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. A last-second shot attempt from Dejounte Murray was no good.
Brooklyn won by a final score of 108-107 and extended their winning streak to ten games. Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 54 points, right on their season average.
Given the circumstances, Atlanta played well. John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson stepped up in the absence of Capela and were the highlight of the night.
Unfortunately, AJ Griffin came back down to earth tonight. The rookie couldn't get his shot going and struggled on defense, tallying a team-worst -16 plus/minus.
Brooklyn improves to 23-12, and Atlanta falls to 17-18 on the season. Atlanta's next game is Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Stats
Hawks Leaders
Dejounte Murray - 24 PTS, 9 REB
John Collins - 21 PTS, 8 REB
Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 13 REB
Nets Leaders
Kyrie Irving - 28 PTS, 8 AST
Kevin Durant - 26 PTS, 16 REB
Nicolas Claxton - 17 PTS, 10 REB