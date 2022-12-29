Recap of the Brooklyn Nets road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot.

Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot 54.5% from deep and turned the ball over once, resulting in a 63-56 halftime lead.

Despite a dismal third quarter, Atlanta hung around late into the game. However, every comeback attempt was extinguished by a painfully well-timed basket from Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. A last-second shot attempt from Dejounte Murray was no good.

Brooklyn won by a final score of 108-107 and extended their winning streak to ten games. Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 54 points, right on their season average.

Given the circumstances, Atlanta played well. John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson stepped up in the absence of Capela and were the highlight of the night.

Unfortunately, AJ Griffin came back down to earth tonight. The rookie couldn't get his shot going and struggled on defense, tallying a team-worst -16 plus/minus.

Brooklyn improves to 23-12, and Atlanta falls to 17-18 on the season. Atlanta's next game is Friday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 24 PTS, 9 REB

John Collins - 21 PTS, 8 REB

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 13 REB

Nets Leaders

Kyrie Irving - 28 PTS, 8 AST

Kevin Durant - 26 PTS, 16 REB

Nicolas Claxton - 17 PTS, 10 REB