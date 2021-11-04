Too Much Durant. Nets Beat Hawks 117-108

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets Beat Atlanta Hawks 117-108
    Publish date:

    The Nets get a big win in Brooklyn
    Author:

    © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    With JAY-Z and David Beckham sitting courtside, the Brooklyn Nets debuted their new navy blue Nike City Edition uniforms tonight. They looked good, and they must have felt good. The Nets ran in transition all game long and found plenty of open looks. The team shot 22-48 (45.8%) from three and outscored the Hawks in fast break points 28-17.

    After the game, with stat sheet in hand, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said, "Our transition defense starts with our offensive execution." McMillan went on to say, "Taking quick shots and turning the ball will lead (in this league) to easy baskets. They punished us with our quick shots and our turnovers." 

    James Harden put up a quiet 16 points but dished 11 assists. The recipient of those dimes was Joe Harris who scored 18 points on six made three-pointers. Harden and Harris's performances seem quaint compared to Kevin Durant's 32 point explosion. Hitting highly contested shots over De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Cam Reddish is unfathomable to me. But it's routine to Durant. 

    No image description

    The Nets won the third quarter 34-20 thanks to a late run that extended into the fourth quarter. The plus/minus wasn't friendly to the Hawks second unit in this game. But Durant's outburst and Harris spot-up shooting up didn't discriminate between Hawks starters and bench players.

    Trae Young was held to 21 points on 6-22 shooting. Cam Reddish finally had an off game after an incredible run through the first two weeks of the season. However, there were some bright spots for the Hawks. Clint Capela owned the paint with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Kevin Huerter got out of his shooting slump, scoring 16 points on 7-9 shooting. 

    While it was great to see Huerter heat back up, tonight's best moment was the play of De'Andre Hunter. In addition to picking up Durant on defense, the 23-year-old put on an offensive clinic. Hunter poured in 26 points on 10-11 shooting from the field and 6-6 from three.

    After the game, Coach McMillan said of Hunter, "I thought he allowed the game come to him. We didn't call a lot of sets for him. He basically just played within the flow of the offense. The things that he did tonight, he's capable of doing."

    Young praised Hunter's play as well. "It was a great performance. I wish we would have won. It would have been a lot better; we could have been more happy. But it's a good performance. He shot the ball really well. He's going to need to keep doing it and keep playing on both ends and being ready."

    The Hawks as a whole will have to keep being ready as the schedule only gets tougher from here. The Hawks (4-4) host the Utah Jazz (7-1) tomorrow night. Look for our gameday preview tomorrow morning on AllHawks.com

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    De'Andre Hunter - 26 PTS, 2 REB, 2 BLK

    Clint Capela - 13 PTS, 16 REB

    Trae Young - 21 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB

    Brooklyn Nets Leaders

    Kevin Durant - 32 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

    Joe Harris - 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL

    James Harden - 16 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
