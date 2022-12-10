Summary

The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without two starters. Despite being short-handed and dogged by negative headlines for the past week, Atlanta showed true grit on the road. Unfortunately, the red-hot Nets could not be stopped.

Thrust into the starting lineup, Jalen Johnson and Aaron Holiday had the unglamorous jobs of guarding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The two Nets superstars scored 34 and 33 points, respectively.

It felt like Brooklyn couldn't miss a shot for most of the game. Even T.J. Warren (one of Nate McMillan's former players) chipped in 14 points off the bench. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 54.9% from the field and 44.8% from deep.

However, the game was close thanks to Brooklyn's sloppy play (21 turnovers) and a gutsy group effort by Atlanta. After a rough night against the Knicks on Wednesday, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 33 and 31 points, respectively.

There are no moral victories in the NBA, especially for a team that has lost six of their last eight games. But Atlanta showed fight and signs of improvement. The Hawks host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening for another chance to right the ship.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 33 PTS, 9 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 31 PTS, 3 REB

Clint Capela - 15 PTS, 10 REB

Nets Leaders

Kevin Durant - 34 PTS, 5 AST

Kyrie Irving - 33 PTS, 11 REB

T.J. Warren - 14 PTS, 3 AST