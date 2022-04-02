Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks (40-37) host the Nets (40-37).

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets. This Eastern Conference battle features two of the most exciting teams in the entire NBA. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Nets Broadcast: YES Network

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Nets Listen: 101.9 FM WFan Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: Nets -2.5

Moneyline: ATL +110, BKN -133

Total O/U: 241.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

