Milwaukee Bucks Beat Atlanta Hawks 123-115

Summary

On Saturday night, hoops fans were treated to a thrilling game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for fans, the ending was anticlimatic, thanks to a controversial offensive foul calling on Trae Young.

Bucks center Brook Lopez hit five three-pointers in the first half, which helped the Bucks take an eight-point lead into intermission. Following halftime, the Bucks outside shooting cooled off.

The Hawks were briefly able to overcome the deficit thanks to a season-high 42 points performance by Young. Five other Hawks players scored in double-digits. The team shot 44.8% from deep.

Giannis Antetokounpo and Jrue Holiday scored 34 points each for the Bucks. Still, the Hawks frontcourt should be commended for how well they played Antetokounmpo. The thunder-and-lightning combination of Clint Capela and Onyeka has proven effective against the 2x NBA MVP.

Hawks fans are rightfully upset with the unsatisfying outcome of this game. However, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks proved they are a contending team. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Hawks have a lot of positive takeaways from tonight.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 42 PTS, 6 REB

Dejounte Murray - 21 PTS, 6 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 5 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 34 PTS, 17 REB

Jrue Holiday - 34 PTS, 12 AST

Brook Lopez - 21 PTS, 6 REB

