Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Day Information

    December 29, 2021
    Bulls vs. Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
    Chicago has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

    Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

    Time: 8:00 PM EST

    Location: United Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Bulls -8

    Moneyline: ATL +310, CHI -400

    Total O/U: 223.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on December 29, 2021.
