Reddish Diagnosed With Concussion

Cam Reddish has been diagnosed with a concussion, the Hawks announced Sunday, after leaving Saturday's game against the Mavericks with a face contusion.

Reddish was elbowed (incidentally) in the nose as he defended Dorian Finney-Smith's drive to the basket Saturday night and did not return to the game. On Sunday the rookie was reassessed and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He'll enter the league's concussion protocol and sit out Monday's game against the Celtics at home. There is currently no timetable for his return, and his status will be updated as necessary.

Reddish had begun to emerge as a key piece of Atlanta's rotation and play his best basketball of the season after a rough start to his career. He averaged 11.9 points per game on 40.3 percent 3-point shooting in the month of January to bring his season marks up to 9.1 points and 30.9 percent from deep. He is already perhaps Atlanta's best defender and has made gradual progress as a ball-handler, shooter, and decision-maker.

Without Reddish in the lineup, the Hawks will likely lean more heavily on De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter to fill more minutes on the wing -- at least until DeAndre' Bembry returns to provide some defensive energy. Reddish is a pesky, active, and smart perimeter defender capable of guarding multiple positions; Atlanta will have a difficult time replacing that.

Reddish is now the Hawks' sixth rotation player currently sidelined with an injury, and while there have been indications that Bruno Fernando and Alex Len may return soon, Atlanta could be extremely shorthanded once again on Monday night against the Celtics. While the core of Huerter, Hunter, Trae Young, and John Collins remains healthy after a long period of overlapping absences, the Hawks now lack a full supporting cast with which to surround its central pieces.

The team will ask more from those four, but no matter how much they do, Atlanta won't have a good read on what this team really is until it's fully intact.