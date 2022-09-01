Former Atlanta Hawks Player Wants Out of New York

So much can change in just one year. Last September, the hype surrounding Cam Reddish was at an all-time high. The Atlanta Hawks forward battled back from injuries during the 2020-21 season to boost his team during the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Little did we know that at some point during the historically-short offseason, Reddish quietly requested a trade from the team that selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Reddish wanted a larger role on a different team so he could earn a more lucrative rookie-scale contract extension. The third-year player got his wish in January when the Hawks traded him and Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a lottery-protected draft pick.

After just eight months, the New York Post reports that Reddish wants out of New York. After arriving in New York, Reddish's minutes and production fell off a cliff. The 6'8" small forward played just 15 games in a diminished role. To make matters worse, Reddish suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in March that would require surgery.

A significant faction of Hawks fans remains bitter that Reddish requested a trade after just two seasons in Atlanta. "The grass isn't always greener on the other side" is a maxim that justly gets thrown around a lot when discussing Reddish.

But as Reddish celebrates his 23rd birthday today, his stock as a player has never been lower. The Klutch Sports client is now relying on his powerful representation to pull another rabbit out of its hat. Perhaps even engineering a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers where he can team up with fellow Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Reddish is preparing for a contract year on the heels of shoulder surgery. The promising young player has now campaigned for two trades in three seasons. Even the most bitter Atlantans must be concerned about the former fan-favorites future in the NBA.

