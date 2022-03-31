Cavaliers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Cavaliers at Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams desperately need a win to improve their postseason odds. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: ATL -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -225, CLE +188
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
