Cavaliers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Cavaliers at Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks (39-37) host the Cavaliers (42-34).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams desperately need a win to improve their postseason odds. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -225, CLE +188

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

