Charles Barkley's Believes in Hawks Forward De'Andre Hunter

Game Two of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat was even more spirited than the first contest on Sunday. After Trae Young called out the Heat for attempting to bully the Hawks, it was clear that the 8-seed wasn't backing down.

However, that didn't stop Heat guard Kyle Lowry from attempting to antagonize Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter. Earlier this morning, I broke down the dispute between the two players.

By halftime, Hunter had scored 11 points and grabbed 2 rebounds. Clearly, that impressed NBA on TNT host and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. During the break in the action, the hoops legend declared, "DeAndre Hunter is going to be the second-best player on the Hawks. He's going to be great."

While I agree that Hunter has a high ceiling, the 24-year-old has a long way to go before becoming the Hawks second-best player. The 6'8 forward has regressed across the board this season. However, that can be attributed to two knee surgeries and one wrist surgery in less than 12 months.

Despite battling injuries, Hunter is still the best perimeter defender the Hawks have on the roster. When the Hawks traded his 2019 draft classmate Cam Reddish in January, it became clear that the organization was betting on Hunter's future. Last night offered a glimmer of Hunter's potential. Let's hope Barkley is right, and I am wrong. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

