Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) and Charlotte Hornets (1-1).
Preview

The last time the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets met was the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Perhaps as a sign of things to come, the Hawks dismantled the Hornets at home.

Atlanta's front office spent the summer reloading their roster, while the Hornets organization has been occupied putting out fires. 

The Hawks have won both of their games this season with defense and a well-rounded offensive effort. You can read our five biggest takeaways here. Meanwhile, the Hornets have split their first two games and are dealing with multiple injuries to key players.

Injury Report

The Hornets injury report lists LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) as out for tonight's game. In addition, Cody Martin (left quad soreness) and Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) are listed as doubtful.

The Atlanta Hawks are enjoying relatively good health. Only Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee) remains out as he continues to progress in rehab from his surgery which took place in May.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-10)

Over/Under Point Total: 228.5

Money Line: Hawks (-549) Magic (+410)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Charlotte Hornets will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (teal).

