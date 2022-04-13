Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
The Hawks host the Hornets in a do-or-die game.
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This win-or-go-home matchup is sure to be a thriller. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: ATL -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -213, CHA +175
Total O/U: 235.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
