Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks host the Hornets in a do-or-die game.

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This win-or-go-home matchup is sure to be a thriller. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Charlotte Hornets' point guard tries to stop Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -213, CHA +175

Total O/U: 235.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
