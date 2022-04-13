Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This win-or-go-home matchup is sure to be a thriller. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

Charlotte Hornets' point guard tries to stop Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -213, CHA +175

Total O/U: 235.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

