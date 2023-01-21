Preview of the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Preview

It is hard to believe, but the Charlotte Hornets played the Atlanta Hawks in last year's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament - it was Charlotte's second consecutive year in the postseason.

Just over halfway through this season, Charlotte has a 12-34 record - the third-worst in the NBA. Thanks to injuries and inconsistent play, the wheels have come off a promising squad.

Unlike last year, Atlanta does not have to worry about jockeying for playoff positioning or winning the season series with Charlotte. But that does not mean they can take this game lightly. These two teams have faced off twice already this season, each delivering and receiving a blowout.

Both teams play an up-tempo brand of basketball and struggle with outside shooting. If Atlanta is going to extend their winning streak to six games, they must continue playing defense at a high level. A win tonight, and Atlanta moves into the Eastern Conference sixth seed slot.

Injury Report

Charlotte's injury report lists LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) as doubtful. Additionally, Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) has been ruled out for tonight's game.

Atlanta has not yet released its injury report. But it is safe to assume some players (perhaps Bogdan Bogdanovic) will sit out the second night of a back-to-back.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 234.5

Money Line: Hawks (-300) Hornets (+240)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Charlotte Hornets will wear their City Edition uniforms (black).