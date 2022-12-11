Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (13-13) and the Chicago Bulls (11-14).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are both playoff teams that have had rough starts to the season, thanks partly to injuries. Of course, the two teams are trending in different directions. Atlanta has dropped three consecutive games, while Chicago is riding a two-game winning streak into State Farm Arena.

Like Atlanta, Chicago plays at a fast pace and is much better on defense than offense. In fact, Chicago is the only team in the NBA that attempts fewer three-point shots than Atlanta. However, Chicago knocks down a much higher clip.

With so many key players out (injury report below), both teams will rely heavily on their star players. Trae Young resembled his old self during Atlanta's last game in Brooklyn, which is encouraging. Meanwhile, Chicago's dual threat of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will be critical to Chicago's chances of winning.

Chicago has owned Atlanta in recent memory, taking three of last season's four games. Their big perimeter players will pose matchup nightmares for Atlanta's depleted wings. Despite being slight underdogs (odds below), this is a winnable game for Chicago.

Injury Report

Chicago's injury report lists Alex Caruso (back), Javonte Green (knee), and Lonzo Ball (knee) as out.

Atlanta's injury report lists De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) and Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) as questionable. Additionally, John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (-143) Bulls (+120)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Chicago Bulls will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red).