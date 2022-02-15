Cavs at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are near the top of the Eastern Conference and the Hawks are fighting for the post-season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: CLE -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +105, CLE -125
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
