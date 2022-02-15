Cavs at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (26-30) host the Celtics (33-25).

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are near the top of the Eastern Conference and the Hawks are fighting for the post-season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

Odds

Spread: CLE -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +105, CLE -125

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

