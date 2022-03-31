After last night's blowout victory in Oklahoma City, the Hawks have won eight of their last 11 games and are sprinting towards the finish line. But is it too late? For the top 7 seeds, yes. But not for the 8 or 9 seed, which grants them slightly more security in the Play-In Tournament.

To the surprise of no one, Trae Young is leading the late-season charge. Young leads the NBA in total points and assists this season. Over the last ten games, the All-Star is averaging 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.

The Hawks have defeated the Cavs in two of the three matchups this season and desperately need a win tonight. Working in their favor, the Cavs dropped four out of their last five games. Ill-timed injuries (see below) are derailing the Cavs' unexpectedly strong season.