Cavs at Hawks Preview
Scouting Report
After last night's blowout victory in Oklahoma City, the Hawks have won eight of their last 11 games and are sprinting towards the finish line. But is it too late? For the top 7 seeds, yes. But not for the 8 or 9 seed, which grants them slightly more security in the Play-In Tournament.
To the surprise of no one, Trae Young is leading the late-season charge. Young leads the NBA in total points and assists this season. Over the last ten games, the All-Star is averaging 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.
The Hawks have defeated the Cavs in two of the three matchups this season and desperately need a win tonight. Working in their favor, the Cavs dropped four out of their last five games. Ill-timed injuries (see below) are derailing the Cavs' unexpectedly strong season.
Injury Report
The Cavs just played the Mavericks last night, so no official injury report yet. However, we know that Jarrett Allen (finger), Dean Wade (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), and Collin Sexton (knee) are out.
The Hawks also played last night, so no injury report yet. But we do know that John Collins (finger/foot) will be out. Additionally, De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (elbow) have missed the last two games. Lastly, Jalen Johnson (concussion) missed last night's game in Oklahoma City.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 225.5. I'm bearish on the Hawks as they have battled consistency issues all season long. It's been a lot of one step forward and two steps back.
Additionally, the Hawks are 23rd in the NBA against the spread, going 33-43 (43.4%). They especially struggle to cover when they have no rest, going 4-10 against the spread and 6-10 outright in such games.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms, while the Cavs wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
