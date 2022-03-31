Skip to main content
Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

The Hawks (39-37) host the Cavaliers (42-34).

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (39-37) host the Cavaliers (42-34).

Cavs at Hawks Preview

Scouting Report

Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

After last night's blowout victory in Oklahoma City, the Hawks have won eight of their last 11 games and are sprinting towards the finish line. But is it too late? For the top 7 seeds, yes. But not for the 8 or 9 seed, which grants them slightly more security in the Play-In Tournament.

To the surprise of no one, Trae Young is leading the late-season charge. Young leads the NBA in total points and assists this season. Over the last ten games, the All-Star is averaging 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.

The Hawks have defeated the Cavs in two of the three matchups this season and desperately need a win tonight. Working in their favor, the Cavs dropped four out of their last five games. Ill-timed injuries (see below) are derailing the Cavs' unexpectedly strong season.

Injury Report

Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Cavs just played the Mavericks last night, so no official injury report yet. However, we know that Jarrett Allen (finger), Dean Wade (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), and Collin Sexton (knee) are out.

The Hawks also played last night, so no injury report yet. But we do know that John Collins (finger/foot) will be out. Additionally, De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (elbow) have missed the last two games. Lastly, Jalen Johnson (concussion) missed last night's game in Oklahoma City. 

Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 225.5. I'm bearish on the Hawks as they have battled consistency issues all season long. It's been a lot of one step forward and two steps back.

Additionally, the Hawks are 23rd in the NBA against the spread, going 33-43 (43.4%). They especially struggle to cover when they have no rest, going 4-10 against the spread and 6-10 outright in such games. 

Uniforms

Uniforms for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms, while the Cavs wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love practices before the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Recommended For You

Why Hawks Won't Play Sharife Cooper

Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe 

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson41 seconds ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
News

Hawks Blow Out Thunder 136-118

By Pat Benson10 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks' Sharife Cooper Shines in G-League Game

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Thunder: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Nov 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) after making a three point basket during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Preview

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket with forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Travis Schlenk Provides Update on John Collins, De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonMar 29, 2022
Feb 14, 1997; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock (10), Tyrone Corbin (33), Jon Barry (17) and Dikembe Mutombo (55) against the Chicago Bulls at the Omni.
News

Trae Young Tied Assist Record of Hawks Legend Last Night

By Pat BensonMar 29, 2022
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

By Pat BensonMar 29, 2022