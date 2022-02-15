Cavs at Hawks Preview: Tale of Two Teams

Preview

Personally, I didn't expect that after 57 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers would be third in the Eastern Conference and the Atlanta Hawks ranked 10th. Especially when the Cavs got bit hard by the injury bug earlier this season. But here we are. They have a middling offense and play at a bottom-five pace in the league.

But what the Cavs lack in offensive fireworks, they more than make up for with their defense. Thanks to the size, length, and athleticism of the roster, the Cavs have the third-best defensive rating. No team in the NBA gives up fewer points per game (102.1).

With Collin Sexton out, Darius Garland has emerged as the clear point guard of the future in Cleveland. The 22-year-old leads the team with 20.1 points and 8 assists per game. Jarrett Allen anchors the team with 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. But let us not forget the contributions of rookie Evan Mobley who has started in 49 games this season, averaging 14.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

The Cavs have split the first two games with the Hawks this season, with two more remaining (the next game is March 31). However, I don't think the Hawks should worry much about a tie-breaker with the Cavs as they are fighting for a play-in spot after an underperforming season thus far.

If you read these previews on a regular basis, then you know the Hawks have a top-three offensive rating and bottom-three defensive rating. Additionally, Trae Young averages 27.7 points and 9.4 assists per game. But until Young gets consistent help from his teammates, especially on the defensive end of the floor, this team will continue to struggle.

Injury Report

The Cavs injury report lists Collin Sexton (knee) Lauri Markkanen (ankle) as out. The Hawks injury report lists John Collins (foot strain) as out. Also, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (left groin tension) are questionable.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Cavs as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is at 220.5 points. Without John Collins on the floor, the Hawks are going to struggle against such a big team.

