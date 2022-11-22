Same Problems Plague Hawks in Loss to Cavaliers

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks entered Monday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with little room for error. Not only was Atlanta an underdog, but they were without starting small forward De'Andre Hunter.

Cleveland's superior offense does not need any help, but Hunter's absence was a shot in their arm. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Cedi Osman scored 23+ points each. Cleveland shot a blistering 52.6% from three.

Atlanta's struggles extended to the offensive end of the floor. Dejounte Murray had his worst game of the season, shooting 4-18 from the field. Atlanta's lack of wing depth elevated Aaron and Justin Holliday in the rotation, but unfortunately, the Holiday brothers shot a combined 1-9 from the field.

Tonight was a disappointing loss for Atlanta, but there are a few silver linings. Rookie AJ Griffin did well in his first career start, and Onyeka Okongwu excelled coming off the bench. Additionally, John Collins snapped out of his shooting slump.

The Hawks head back to Atlanta before facing Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Hawks coach Nate McMillan has his work cut out for him, as poor shooting and perimeter defense plague this team.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 25 PTS, 10 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 10 REB

AJ Griffin - 17 PTS, 2 REB

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell - 29 PTS, 9 AST

Darius Garland - 26 PTS, 9 AST

Cedi Osman - 23 PTS, 3 REB

