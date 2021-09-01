Atlanta Hawks NBA Championship Window Set with Clint Capela Contract Extension

The NBA's leading scorer from 0-2 feet from the basket just received a well-deserved payday. Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a 2-year contract extension worth $46 million. The big man is now on the books through the 2024-2025 season.

By making this move the Hawks have officially committed to their core of Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Clint Capella until at least 2025.

If you remember, the Rockets inexplicably decided to trade Capela in February of 2020 to play an even smaller play style known as "micro-ball". Although not immediately realized, the Hawks won the largest multi-team trade executed in over 20 years. Due to injuries and eventually the shortened season, we didn't get to see much of Capela until December of 2020.

However, the 27-year-old went off throughout the 2020-2021 season. Capela played in 63 games, averaging 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds (first in the league), and 2.1 blocks (third in the league). In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Capela provided several gutsy performances against formidable post players on the Knicks, 76ers, and Bucks.

Judging by players' reactions, this was the right move by General Manager Travis Schlenk. Hawks fans want to see this team stick together and reach their full potential. Now, the next contract extension should be Kevin Huerter if everything goes to plan. This past season, the Hawks put the league on notice. Destiny awaits this young and exciting team.

