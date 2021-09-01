Atlanta Hawks NBA Championship Window Set with Clint Capela Contract Extension

September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth $46 Million

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth $46 Million

The Atlanta Hawks and the league-leading rebounder, Clint Capela, agreed to a 2-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and the league-leading rebounder, Clint Capela, agreed to a 2-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The NBA's leading scorer from 0-2 feet from the basket just received a well-deserved payday. Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a 2-year contract extension worth $46 million. The big man is now on the books through the 2024-2025 season.

By making this move the Hawks have officially committed to their core of Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Clint Capella until at least 2025. 

If you remember, the Rockets inexplicably decided to trade Capela in February of 2020 to play an even smaller play style known as "micro-ball". Although not immediately realized, the Hawks won the largest multi-team trade executed in over 20 years. Due to injuries and eventually the shortened season, we didn't get to see much of Capela until December of 2020. 

However, the 27-year-old went off throughout the 2020-2021 season. Capela played in 63 games, averaging 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds (first in the league), and 2.1 blocks (third in the league). In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Capela provided several gutsy performances against formidable post players on the Knicks, 76ers, and Bucks.

Judging by players' reactions, this was the right move by General Manager Travis Schlenk. Hawks fans want to see this team stick together and reach their full potential. Now, the next contract extension should be Kevin Huerter if everything goes to plan. This past season, the Hawks put the league on notice. Destiny awaits this young and exciting team. 

Related Articles

Cam Reddish Should Remain Part of Atlanta Hawks Future Plans

What to Expect from Kevin Huerter's Ongoing Contract Negotiations

Las Vegas Remains Skeptical of Atlanta Hawks in 2021-2022

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) gestures against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs
News

Atlanta Hawks NBA Championship Window Set with Clint Capela Contract Extension

Atlanta Hawks guard Evan Turner warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics
News

What Happened to the 2019-2020 Atlanta Hawks Veterans?

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams warms up before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals
News

What Role Will Lou Williams Play For Atlanta Hawks Next Season?

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shakes hands with center Clint Capela
News

Bill Simmons Skeptical of Atlanta Hawks Winning More Than 46 Games

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is attended to after injuring his foot by accidentally stepping on an official's foot against the Milwaukee Bucks.
News

Adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Official Release Date

Bob Rathbun (left) with his broadcasting teammate Dominique Wilkins (right)
News

Interview With Legendary Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
News

What To Expect From Kevin Huerter's Ongoing Contract Negotiations

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers
News

Will De'Andre Hunter Reclaim His Starting Position Next Season?

Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) controls the ball against the New York Knicks
News

Cam Reddish Should Remain Part Of Atlanta Hawks Future Plans