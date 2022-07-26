Clint Capela Hosts All-Star Game in Geneva, Switzerland

Clint Capela is wrapping up a busy month. Two weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks center hosted a basketball camp in his hometown of Geneva, Switzerland. Then this weekend, the 28-year-old hosted an event known as Capela Game.

Capela Game is an All-Star basketball game that gives Genevans an opportunity to see their hometown hero up close and personal. Yesterday, we discussed the viral video of Capela nutmegging a defender. Apparently, that took place at Capela Game.

It is always cool to see professional athletes give back to their community. However, it is especially rewarding seeing Capela come full circle. If you are familiar with his childhood and upbringing, then you know the incredible odds he had to overcome to become an NBA player.

When Capela returns to Atlanta, we will be sure to ask him if he got the nutmeg idea from teammate Trae Young. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

5 Players Who Could Fill Hawks Final Roster Spot

Debunking Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumor